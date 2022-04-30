Eid Al Fitr 2022: Another emirate in UAE announces 7-days free parking

Ajman: Ajman Municipality announced that paid parking zones in Ajman will be free to use from April 30 until May 6, 2022. The parking fees will resume on Saturday, May 7.

Earlier, Dubai and Sharjah has announced free parking during Eid holidays.

Also Read: UAE announces new entry rules for GCC citizens

This year, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 2 in UAE, as per astronomical calculations. Government workers will have a week-long holiday for Eid, while private sector workers would have holidays from Saturday, April 30 until Tuesday, May 3 or Wednesday, May 4, depending on the start date of Eid.