Eid Al Fitr 2022: Free parking, no toll fees announced in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced that public parking spaces and the Darb toll gate system in the emirate will be free of charge during Eid Al Fitr holidays.

MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free of charge from Friday, April 29 until 7:59am on Saturday, May 7. Parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free during the official Eid holiday.

The Darb toll system will be free of charge during the holiday starting from Friday, April 29. The normal toll system will be reactivated on Saturday, May 7 during the peak hours (from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm from Saturday to Thursday. The Customers’ Happiness Centres across the Emirate will be closed from April 30 and will resume on May 9.

The authority also urged all residents to visit www.itc.gov.ae, and contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850 or via Darbi smart app for more details.