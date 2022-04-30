Eid Al Fitr 2022: UAE announces prayer timings

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE have announced timings for the Eid prayers. As per astronomical calculations, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 2. Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.

Also Read: Updated fuel prices for the month of May announced

The timings for the Eid prayers:

Abu Dhabi: 6.03am

— Al Ain: 05.57am

— Madinat Zayed: 06.01am

Dubai: 05:59am

Sharjah: 05.58am

Ras Al Khaimah: 5:36am

The special prayers are offered in congregation on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal – which follows the holy month of Ramadan.