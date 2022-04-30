Flower festival in Munnar to commence tomorrow

Munnar: Travellers’ paradise Munnar is all set for the ‘Pushpolsavam (flower festival) commencing from May 1 to 10. The flower festival is organised under District Tourism Promotion Council at the botanical garden near the Devikulam road.

Kerala Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas will inaugurate the festival at 11.30 am on May 1. Stage shows, DJs and music concerts will be conducted daily in the evening. The entry fee for elders is Rs 50 while Rs 30 for children. Visitors are allowed from 9 am to 8.30 pm.

Along with the indigenous flowers of Munnar, exotic varieties are also included in the festival. 3000 kinds of rose plants, 2000 dahlias, varieties of tulip flowers, Olive, Magnolia, Camelia, Petro Crotons, Euca Silver and many different plants and trees are set up in the botanical garden.