FlyBig Airlines launches new domestic flight service

Bhopal: Regional air carrier based in Madhya Pradesh, FlyBig Airlines announced new domestic flight service connecting New Delhi and Shillong. The service will begin from May 2. The air carrier will operate two flights per week connecting the two cities.

It will deploy its Q400 aircraft for the service. The flight will depart from Shillong at 9:20 am and arrive at Delhi at 12:25 pm. The return service will depart from Delhi at 12:55 pm and arrive at Shillong at 4:20pm, it said.

Flybig Airlines currently operates flights connecting 12 cities in the country.