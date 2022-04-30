Germany suing Italy in the UN over demands for compensation from the Nazis.

Germany has filed a case against Italy in the United Nations’ top court, claiming that Rome continues to allow victims of Nazi war crimes to seek compensation from Germany, despite a previous finding that such claims were illegal under international law.

Despite the ICJ’s 2012 ruling that this violated Berlin’s right to immunity under international law, Germany’s application to the International Court of Justice, which was published late Friday on the court’s website, claims that Italy continues to allow compensation claims to be brought in domestic courts.

According to Berlin, more than 25 additional compensation claims for damages originating from Nazi crimes during WWII have been lodged in Italy against the German state since the 2012 judgement. Courts have forced Germany to pay compensation in many of these situations.

Italian courts are attempting to take German state-owned assets in Rome in order to settle claims in two such instances.

Germany claims it has brought the matter to the ICJ now because an Italian court has stated that it would determine by May 25 whether or not to force the sale of the properties, which include several that house German cultural, archaeological, historical, and educational institutions.