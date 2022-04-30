DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Gulf country announces revised travel guidelines

Apr 30, 2022, 10:29 pm IST

Doha: The Ministry of Interior in Qatar has announced revised travel guidelines for GCC citizens and Qatari citizens. The ministry announced that Qatari citizens and citizens of other GCC countries can use their ID cards to travel to and from the State of Qatar and other GCC countries.

Qatari citizens travelling to other Gulf countries shall consider travel requirements for the countries to which they want to travel.

Earlier, the authorities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia also announced similar orders.

