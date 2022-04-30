Hindu activists threaten ‘suicide’ over notice to shift 250-year-old station temple in Agra

After the railways issued a notice to move the 250-year-old Chamunda Devi Temple from the premises of the Raja ki Mandi Railway Station in Agra, Hindu groups have vowed to commit mass suicide.

On April 20, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anand Swaroop sent a notice to the temple officials requesting that the construction be removed from the railway station grounds. The notice read, ‘The temple needs to be shifted as the passengers are facing a lot of trouble because of it. If the temple is not removed, railways will shift the platform’.

As part of an anti-encroachment campaign, notices have also been given for the relocation of a mosque and a dargah. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists chanted the Hanuman Chalisa at the office of the DRM for the North Central Railway’s Agra division in support of the temple administration.

Explaining the history of the temple, Mahant Virendra Anand said, ‘This temple is 300-years-old. We will die, but no one will be able to move even one brick of this temple’.

He further added, ‘What the DRM doesn’t know is that the temple has been around for over two centuries. The railway track that you see today was built by the Britishers. Many devotees come here to pray. Locals, even passengers who board trains pray at the temple’.

National president of the Rashtriya Hindu Parishad Bharat, Govind Parashar said, ‘We are ready to protect the temple at any cost. Rashtriya Hindu Parishad will not allow the shifting of the British-era temple from its current premises’.