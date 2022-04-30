Indian Railways add more coaches in these trains: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways have decided to add additional coaches in four pairs of trains. The national transporter added coaches in the trains operated by North Western Railway Zone. Coaches will be added in trains that are running through Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.

Here is the full list of trains in which additional coaches will be attached:

Train number 12957/58, Ahmedabad-New Delhi-Ahmedabad Rajdhani Express: One third AC coach will be added to the train running from Ahmedabad from 28.04.22 to 30.05.22 and from New Delhi from 29.04.22 to 01.06.22.

Train number 09037/38, Bandra Terminus – Barmer – Bandra Terminus Special: One additional Third AC coach will be added to the train running from Bandra Terminus from 29.04.22 to 13.05.22. The additional coach will be attached to the train operating from Barmer from 30.04.22 to 14.05.22.

Train number 09039/40, Bandra Terminus-Ajmer-Bandra Terminus Special: One additional AC coach will be attached to the train operating from Bandra Terminus from 04.05.22 to 11.05.22. The additional coach for the train operating from Ajmer will be added from 05.05.22 to 12.05.22.

Train number 19717/18, Sabarmati-Daulatpur Chowk-Sabarmati Express train: One second class sleeper coach will be added to the train running from Sabarmati from 01.05.22 to 31.05.22 and the additional coach will be available for the train from Daulatpur Chowk station from 02.05.22 to 01.06.22.

Train No. 22481/22482, Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jodhpur and from Delhi Sarai Rohilla – There is a temporary increase of two Third AC and two Second Sleeper Class coaches.

Train No. 12479/12480, Jodhpur-Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Rail Service from Jodhpur to Bandra Terminus – Two Third AC and Second Sleeper Class coaches have been added.

Temporary increase of one Third AC and Second Sleeper class coaches in Train No. 14724/14723, Bhiwani-Kanpur-Bhiwani.

Train number 22471/22472, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai-Bikaner has seen an increase in sleeper coaches.

Temporary increase of two Second Sleeper Class Coaches in Train No. 20473/20474, Delhi Sarai-Udaipur City-Delhi Sarai Rail Service.

Train No. 19666/19665, Udaipur City-Khajuraho-Udaipur City Rail has seen a temporary increase of one third AC and one second sleeper class coaches.

Temporary increase of third AC class coach in train number 12990/12989, Ajmer-Dadar-Ajmer rail service.

Train No. 20483/20484, Bhagat Ki Kothi – Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi Rail Service from Bhagat Ki Kothi is a temporary increase of three Third AC and Second Sleeper class coaches, respectively.

Temporary increase of one Third AC and four Second Sleeper class coaches in train number 14707/14708, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner train service.

Temporary increase of a third AC coach in train number 14806/14805, Barmer-Yesvantpur-Barmer rail service from Barmer.

Temporary increase of one Third AC coach in train number 19615/19616, Udaipur City-Kamakhya-Udaipur City rail service from Udaipur City from Kamakhya.

Train No. 19601/19602, Udaipur City-New Jalpaiguri-Udaipur City weekly train service from Udaipur City – there is a temporary increase of one Third AC Class and one Second Sleeper coaches.