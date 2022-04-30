Muslim restaurants lace ‘drinks with drugs’ that cause impotence; Claims PC George

PC George, a senior Kerala politician, and former Kerala Congress (M) leader has stirred up yet another controversy by claiming that beverages supplied at Muslim-run restaurants in the state are loaded with medicine that causes impotence. On Friday, George told the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan in the state capital that eateries managed by Muslims should be avoided because they employ a special ‘drop that induces impotence’. ‘They intend to conquer the country by sterilizing men and women,’ George explained.

George reiterated his prior claim that Muslims spit on food three times. ‘Why should we eat their spit? Their professors claim the spit is perfume,’ he explained. George called for a boycott of Muslims’ commercial operations, claiming that Muslims were establishing companies in non-Muslim regions to steal money from other populations. He believes such firms should be boycotted.

According to George, Hindu and Christian women are hesitant to have additional children. ‘Muslim ladies are doing it seriously. I feel obligated to applaud them. They are making progress toward their goal of conquering this Hindu rashtra. Women of both Hindu and Christian faiths should have at least four children. Whenever I attend a couple’s wedding, I always place this requirement in front of them. Some of them enthusiastically agree with my idea,’ he stated.

George stated that he has always wished for India to be designated a Hindu rashtra. ‘Hindus have no idea how to react. They’re fleeing out of terror,’ he explained. Political leaders were outraged by George’s outrageous remarks. PK Firoz, the head of the Indian Union Muslim League, protested to authorities and demanded that George be arrested. ‘George had purposefully attempted to offend the Muslim community and sow discord in Kerala, where people live in communal peace. His attempt to cause disturbance in society should not be tolerated,’ Firoz stated.

Congress leaders Shafi Parambil and VT Balram also spoke out against George, who served as government chief whip during the party-led United Democratic Front’s administration from 2011 to 2016. Police, according to Balram, should file a case against George and imprison him. ‘What prohibits Kerala Police from filing a case against George? He is spewing hatred in public areas on a regular basis,’ stated Balram.

George, who is currently an independent politician, served with the UDF for most of his 33-year political career. However, from 2006 to 2011, when the CPM was in power, he drifted towards the Left Democratic Front. Later, as an independent candidate from Poonjar, he beat Congress, CPM, and BJP in an Assembly election. Later, he tried his luck with the NDA but quickly dropped out of the BJP-led front. George ran as an independent in the 2021 elections but lost.