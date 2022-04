Ras Al Khaimah: The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced speed limits for two roads in the emirate. The authority informed that the radar speeds from Shamal Street to Nakheel Intersection will be tuned to 100/121 kmph.

The speed limit for  Digdagga Street will be 100/121 kmph.

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.