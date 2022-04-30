DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSGulfInternational

Passengers from Kuwait no longer required to submit RT-PCR test reports

Apr 30, 2022, 10:43 am IST

 

New Delhi: India has added Kuwait to the list of countries from where travellers will no longer need to furnish RT-PCR test reports on arrival if they have primary vaccination completion certificates, officials said on Friday. Passengers arriving in India from Kuwait will only have to submit a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal along with their COVID-19 vaccination certificate, officials said.

Also read: Centre would be happy to bring petrol, diesel under GST, but states are unwilling: says Hardeep Puri

Updated by the health ministry on April 29, the list of 108 such countries from where travellers will no longer need to furnish RT-PCR test reports on arrival includes Hong Kong, Canada, Iraq, Switzerland, the UK, Ukraine, the USA, Singapore, Brazil, Egypt, Iran, Maldives, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Tags
shortlink
Apr 30, 2022, 10:43 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button