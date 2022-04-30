Russia admits conducting air strike on Kyiv during UN Chief’s visit

Kyiv: Russia confirmed on Friday that it carried out an air strike on Kyiv during a visit by the UN chief, the first such attack on the Ukrainian capital in nearly two weeks and one that killed a journalist. Vera Gyrych, a producer for the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, died when a Russian missile slammed into the house where she lived in Kyiv, the media group said of the strike.

Russia’s defence ministry said it had ‘deployed high-precision, long-range air-based weapons’ that it added ‘have destroyed the production buildings of the Artyom missile and space enterprise in Kyiv’. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strikes, which immediately followed his talks with Guterres, were an attempt by Russia ‘to humiliate the UN and everything that the organisation represents’.

Earlier that day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had toured Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv where Moscow is alleged to have committed war crimes. Russia denies killing civilians. Germany slammed the ‘inhumane’ attack that showed Russian President Vladimir Putin has ‘no respect whatsoever for international law’.