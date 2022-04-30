UAE announces new entry rules for GCC citizens

Dubai: The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security in the UAE has announced new entry rules for GCC citizens.

As per the new guidelines, all citizens of the UAE can travel to GCC countries by using their Emirates ID cards. They are no longer required to carry their passports while travelling to GCC states. GCC citizens will also be allowed to enter the UAE using their state-issued smart ID cards.

Also Read; UAE based airline announces new flight service

Earlier, Saudi Arabia also announced a similar decision. Authorities in Saudi Arabia announced that Saudi and other GCC citizens will now be able to travel to and from the Saudi Arabia using their IDs only. The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia had lifted the suspension on the use of IDs as a valid document for travel to and from Saudi Arabia for Saudi citizens as well as for GCC citizens.