UAE based airline announces new flight service

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi based low-budget air carrier, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has launched flights connecting Salalah in Oman and Abu Dhabi. The air carrier will operate two flights per week.

The flights were announced to cater the rush of passengers during Khareef season in Oman. Khareef is the monsoon season in Salalah. An annual festival is held there to celebrate it. The event attracts hundreds of tourists from several countries.

Earlier the air carrier announced a discount of 20% on selected flights to and from Abu Dhabi. Fares start from as low as Dh39, for certain destinations. The airline had earlier announced flights to Mattala (Sri Lanka) and Amman (Jordan).