Access to ‘Blocked Sites’ Will Soon Be Free With Microsoft Edge: Find Out How!

Microsoft continues to introduce new features to the Edge web browser for its users, the most recent of which will be a free VPN service that will allow you to visit blocked websites and prevent organizations from tracking your online habits. The built-in VPN capability is now being tested, and Microsoft is utilizing Cloudflare’s expertise for the service. Microsoft calls the feature Edge Secure Network, and it is designed to attract more users to its web browser, allowing it to compete with the market leader, Google Chrome.

When a user enables the Edge Secure Network, Microsoft claims that their site address and activity will be encrypted, preventing marketers from flooding your screen with product adverts and collecting information about your browsing habits. Another significant benefit of using this VPN service is that your actual IP address will be masked, and Microsoft will utilize mirror networks to ping your location across several servers. This enables you to access blocked/banned websites or platforms, as well as Netflix material from other countries, without anyone being able to monitor your movements.

Microsoft Edge Free VPN Service: How It Works

Microsoft has yet to make this feature accessible to the general public, but it might be available very soon to Microsoft Edge Insiders, who receive unreleased features for testing. When that happens, users may go to the Edge browser’s Settings and choose Secure Network. They will see a shield indication somewhere around the webpage URL, indicating that the VPN is operational.

With the ‘free’ aspect of this VPN service, Microsoft imposes a few constraints. It states that the free advantages are restricted to 1GB of data consumption per month, which is little these days. Second, in order to receive the free usage conditions, you must connect with a Microsoft account, which, as bizarre as it may sound, allows the business to track your usage.