Another victim of Birbhum arson succumbs, death toll rises to 10

Another victim of the Birbhum arson case died as a result of her injuries, bring the total death toll to ten. Atahara Bibi has been identified as the victim. On March 21, at least eight people were killed and many more were injured in an arson attack in Birbhum’s Bogtui village. Athara Bibi was among the injured, according to the police. At Rampurhat Hospital, she was receiving medical treatment.

She was discharged from hospital last Friday, but she was readmitted last night after her condition worsened. She died early on Sunday morning. After a local TMC leader, Bhadu Sheikh, was killed on March 21, several houses were set on fire in retaliation.

Bogtui village’s deputy panchayat pradhan was Sheikh. Unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs at his home in Rampurhat, killing him. Birbhum police are investigating his murder. Meanwhile, five people have been arrested in connection with the Birbhum arson case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).