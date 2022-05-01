Asaduddin Owaisi says, uniform civil code not required in India

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and a Lok Sabha MP, rejected the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country on Saturday, despite calls from Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states to apply it.

‘It (Uniform Civil Code) is not required in this country… Law Commission has opined that a UCC is not required,’ Mr Owaisi said. ‘it also talks about prohibition of liquor but nobody can be seen talking about that.’ He added. Countering the argument of UCC advocates that the Directive Principle of State Policy enshrined in the Indian Constitution says ‘State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.’

Mr. Owaisi chastised the BJP for keeping quiet on a clause of Goa’s common civil code that allows Hindu men to marry twice, according to him. ‘As per Goa civil code, Hindu men have the right of second marriage if wife fails to deliver a male child by the age of 30. BJP has the government in that state too but they are silent over the matter,’ he said.