Bihar Police to use Al to nab gangs involved in Illicit liquor trade

A top police officer stated on Friday that the Bihar Police will soon deploy artificial intelligence (AI) technology to apprehend those involved in illicit booze trade and other crimes. He said that the AI system will digitise and automate all activities, removing the need for the force to manually manage data.

‘Once introduced, it will help policemen nab gangs or individuals involved in illegal liquor trade in the dry state. It will be easy to identify their area of operations with real-time analytics and automated processes. Law enforcement agencies are already unlocking the potential of AI in several ways across the country’, said Kamal Kishore Singh, the additional director general (ADG) of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).

The state’s liquor prohibition legislation, which went into effect in April 2016, prohibits the manufacturing, sale, and use of booze. Singh indicated that the Bihar Police intends to take the required steps to establish a specialised information technology (IT) cadre inside the force. It just sent a proposal to the Department of Homeland Security in this regard.

‘The proposed cadre will have around 2,000 officers and personnel, including IT inspectors and IT constables. Officials of the IT cadre will handle all operations of the AI system’, the ADG added.

The officer further said that if AI technologies are integrated into the system, the force’s efficiency will improve. ‘From the perspective of crime handling and management, the AI tools will help in exploratory analysis. All documents, including criminal records, would be scanned and digitised, aiding the force on the ground. Also, predictive policing with AI tools will help the force speculate the types of crime that could occur in a particular area, and the likely perpetrators’, Singh said.