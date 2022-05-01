BJP does not want to give us time in Gujarat, says Arvind Kejriwal.

With the Gujarat assembly elections only months away, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party will dissolve the current government and hold early elections as soon as possible, according to his sources.

According to Kejriwal, the BJP made this decision so that AAP would not have enough time to grow. While addressing a rally at Adivasi Sankalp Mahasammelan in Gujarat’s Bharuch, Arvind Kejriwal said, ‘I have heard there will be early elections in Gujarat. Are you [BJP] afraid of Aam Aadmi Party? They don’t want to give us time. They feel if we get time till December, we will get clear majority. But let me tell you, God is with us. You conduct elections now or after 6 months, AAP will win.’

Several politicians and pandits have predicted that the Gujarat government will dissolve in the next week or two, and that the BJP will call early elections. Meanwhile, BJP sources have denied the claims, saying that nothing of the sort will happen.

After meeting with PM Modi in Delhi on Saturday, Delhi CM Kejriwal took to Twitter to inquire if the ruling BJP would dissolve the Gujarat Assembly and call early elections out of fear of the AAP.