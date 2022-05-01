BREAKING: PC George granted bail; Claims arrest to be Pinarayi Govt’s ‘Ramadan gift’

Thiruvananthapuram: Former MLA PC George, who was arrested for making anti-Muslim and communal speeches, has been granted bail. Bail was granted on the condition that he would not try to influence witnesses and would not respond to disputes. He was taken to the magistrate’s house, Vanchiyoor since the court was on vacation.

Police had sought custody of P C George for 14 days. In the remand report, police have opined that if the former MLA is let out on bail then it is likely that he may threaten the witnesses. The remand report had stated that P C George had attempted to create a communal divide among the society. If he is given bail then there are chances for the investigation to be hindered, they argued.

Reacting to the arrest, PC George told the media after his bail that he would not back out from what he had said and his stand was firm. ‘My arrest is Pinarayi Vijayan’s Ramadan gift to Muslim extremists. There is no turning back from what was said. I said those statements based on information recieved from a person in Wayanad. The Congress and the CPM are behind the vote bank’, PC George said.