CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra Movement on Maharashtra Day

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at the Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya Thackeray, the state tourism and environment minister.

‘Paid floral tributes to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement on the occasion of the Maharashtra Day,’ Uddhav tweeted. In 1956, the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement (also known as Samiti) was founded. It was an organization that advocated for the creation of a separate Marathi-speaking state in Western and Central India. Shreedhar Mahadev Joshi, Narayan Ganesh Gore, and Uddhavrao Patil were among the Samiti’s most well-known activists.

When then-Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru declared Mumbai a union territory, the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement began. As a result, people took to the streets to protest, and the movement became more aggressive. A total of 106 members of the movement died as a result of police shootings.

The samiti achieved its goal on May 1, 1960, when Maharashtra was founded with Mumbai, and this day has been celebrated ever since as Maharashtra Day, now in its 62nd year. In Maharashtra, the day of the state’s formation is celebrated as a public holiday. At a function in Mumbai on Sunday, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurled the National Flag. Koshyari also inspected the Ceremonial Parade and gave a Marathi-language speech.