Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s 3 aides arrested from Punjab, weapons seized

The Punjab Police Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested three close associates of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar from Bathinda on Sunday. Lovepreet Singh alias Sachin of Charewaan village, Himmatveer Singh Gill of Jhorar village, and Balkaran alias Vicky of Chak Dukhe Wala village, all of whom are from Sri Muktsar Sahib, have been arrested.

Two.30-caliber pistols, two.32-caliber pistols, 20 cartridges, and a white i20 car were also recovered from their possession. The Punjab government has recently constituted an AGTF under the supervision of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab VK Bhawra, which is led by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Promod Ban to intensify action against gangsters.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) AGTF Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, an AGTF team from Bathinda was managed to arrest the accused trio, who were planning to attack a prominent businessman in the Malwa district in order to extort money. ‘With the arrest of these accused persons, a serious crime has been averted,’ he said.