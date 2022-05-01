Gulf country revises entry rules

Doha: Qatar has announced revised entry rules. The new rules are applicable for GCC nationals, GCC residents, EU nationals, EU residents, UK nationals and UK residents. People included in these categories are exempted from online registration for entering Qatar.

Travellers arriving in Qatar have to pre-register in the Ehteraz website. As per the new guidelines, , all GCC nationals and GCC residents who meet the immunity criteria according to the Covid-19 health apps used in any of the GCC countries will be accepted in Qatar and will be exempted from online registration. They are required to proceed to any authorized private clinics for Rapid Antigen Test within 24hours of their arrival in Qatar.

Also Read: Updated fuel prices for the month of May announced

The accepted health apps are:

Saudi Arabia – Tawakkalna

United Arab Emirates: Al Hosn

Bahrain: BeAware Bahrain

Kuwait: Shlonik

Oman: Tarassud

Citizens and residents of United Kingdom can use NHS COVID pass. COVPass health app for EU nationals and EU residents who meets the immunity criteria will also be exempted from online registration.