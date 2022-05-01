King Crow Butterfly spotted first time in Uttarakhand

The king crow butterfly, a rare species, has been found for the first time in Uttarakhand, according to officials. The discovery is significant because it is an attractive new addition to the state’s existing list of 450 butterfly species. According to Chief Conservator of Forest (research) Sanjeev Chaturvedi, the state forest department’s research wing recorded its presence in Nainital’s Bhujia Ghat area.

He added that the discovery is significant since it is the westernmost record of the rare butterfly species after Katrania Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh. It had previously been found in the Northeast, where both of its subspecies – brown and blue – were found, as well as in the south, where the presence of its brown-colored subspecies were found.

At an altitude of 650 metres, Bhujia Ghat is home to high-quality subtropical forests. According to Mr Chaturvedi, this discovery is also a sign of the local ecosystem’s and forests good health. This species has a very unusual trait. It mostly eats poisonous or alkali-rich plants, such as milkweed, and helps in the reproduction and growth of these plants.