Migrant worker gang-raped in Andhra’s Guntur

On Saturday night, two men allegedly gang-raped a 25-year-old woman after attacking her husband at the Repalle railway station in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district. The mother, her husband, and their three children arrived in Guntur district two days ago from Venkatadripuram village in Prakasam district in search of masonry labour, according to police. On Saturday night, they took the Guntur-Repalle passenger train and arrived at Repalle railway station late at night. They decided to camp out on the platform for the night.

Three unknown people approached the family about 1 a.m., while they were sleeping. They woke the husband, took him aside, and beat him. The wife was woken by the commotion and intervened.

Two of the attackers grabbed the woman and dragged her behind a clump of bushes at the platform’s end, where they assaulted her. The husband quickly rushed to the Repalle police station to report the event. However, by the time the cops came, the attackers had fled. The victim claims that the two males raped her in a gang. She was taken to a hospital, where she had a medical checkup. She is currently on the way to recovery.

A case has been filed at the Repalle police station, and search teams have been formed to locate the suspect. On all routes out of Repalle, checkpoints have been set up, and vehicles have been inspected.