MNS says Shiv Sena remembers Balasaheb only in trouble, ahead of Raj Thackeray’s mega rally

Before MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s much-publicized rally in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad on Sunday, a verbal fight between the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) erupted. MNS, in a scathing attack on the ruling party, claimed that the Shiv Sena only remembers Balasaheb Thackeray when they are in trouble.

‘The Sena is so agitated today because it’s in trouble in the state and hence this is what they always do: remember and invoke the name of Balasaheb Thackeray,’ MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said.

Posters of Raj Thackeray have created a stir ahead of the MNS rally in Aurangabad. The MNS president is seen in the ads wearing a saffron shawl, a huge red tilak on his forehead, and boxy spectacles, creating an uncanny resemblance to the late Balasaheb Thackeray.