Mohali police arrests main conspirator of Patiala clash

May 1, 2022, 11:13 am IST

On Sunday morning, police in Mohali arrested Barjinder Singh Parwana, the main conspirator and mastermind behind the Patiala violence. On a Vistara flight from Mumbai, he arrived in Mohali at 7:20 a.m. Inspector Sharminder Singh of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Patiala team arrested him at the Mohali airport.

 

On April 29, two groups clashed during an anti-Khalistan rally organised by local Shiv Sena leaders. At the clashes near Patiala’s Kali Mata temple, stones were hurled and swords were displayed.

 

The incident occurred during a Shivsena (Bal Thackeray) march against Khalistani groups near Patiala’s Kali Mata temple. Harish Singla, the working president of Punjab Shivsena (Bal Thackeray), led the rally.

