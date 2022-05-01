Mohali police arrests main conspirator of Patiala clash

On Sunday morning, police in Mohali arrested Barjinder Singh Parwana, the main conspirator and mastermind behind the Patiala violence. On a Vistara flight from Mumbai, he arrived in Mohali at 7:20 a.m. Inspector Sharminder Singh of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Patiala team arrested him at the Mohali airport.

On April 29, two groups clashed during an anti-Khalistan rally organised by local Shiv Sena leaders. At the clashes near Patiala’s Kali Mata temple, stones were hurled and swords were displayed.

The incident occurred during a Shivsena (Bal Thackeray) march against Khalistani groups near Patiala’s Kali Mata temple. Harish Singla, the working president of Punjab Shivsena (Bal Thackeray), led the rally.