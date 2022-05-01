More than 200 houses damaged in hailstorm

Aizwal: Around 235 houses were damaged in northeastern Mizoram due to heavy rain and hailstorm. There is no immediate reports of any casualties.

The state disaster management authority informed that The hailstorm hit Phuaibuang and other neighbouring villages in Saitual district bordering Manipur. 235 houses have been damaged in Phuaibuang and the authority is waiting for the detailed reports from surrounding villages.

The district administration has provided tarpaulins to families whose houses have been damaged. More than 70 families have been provided shelter in safer places.