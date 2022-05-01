‘No Muslim woman wants her husband to have three wives’; CM argues against UCC as Owaisi opposes!

AIMIM chairman Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was ‘not necessary in India,’ despite the fact that chief ministers in numerous BJP-ruled states have indicated a desire to embrace it. With the controversy over UCC resurfacing, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke out in favor of UCC on Saturday, claiming that it is a concern for all Muslim women. ‘Everybody supports UCC,’ Sarma told reporters. ‘No Muslim lady wants her husband to bring home three other women… conduct three weddings. Who would want that? This isn’t my problem; it’s the problem of Muslim moms and women.’

Meanwhile, Owaisi of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen stated, ‘Unemployment and inflation are on the rise, and you are concerned about the Uniform Civil Code. We are opposed to it’. According to the Law Commission, UCC is not required in India. ‘The Lok Sabha MP also cited a clause in the Goa Civil Code that permits a Hindu man to take a second wife provided she is above the age of 30 and does not have a son. What would the BJP have to say about this? You have a lot of influence over there.’

#WATCH | "Everybody wants UCC. No Muslim woman wants her husband to bring home 3 other wives. Ask any Muslim woman. UCC not my issue, it's issue for all Muslim women. If they are to be given justice, after the scrapping of Triple Talaq, UCC will have to be brought," says Assam CM pic.twitter.com/tdp2Y5J5vi — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

He also chastised the BJP administration for failing to implement the Directive Principles entrenched in the Constitution pertaining to increasing nutrition and living standards, as well as equitable resource allocation. ‘Why don’t you outlaw alcohol? Where the BJP is in control… just as you have imposed limits in Gujarat, why don’t you impose similar restrictions elsewhere? Why isn’t the Hindu Undivided Family tax relief available to Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians? Also, the Constitution commits to conserve the cultures of Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland… will that be removed?’, stated Owaisi.