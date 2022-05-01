Oman ruler pardons 300 prisoners

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the ruler of Oman has issued his special pardon to more than 300 prisoners. The royal pardon was announced on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. The decision was announced as gesture by the Sultan to provide prisoners to begin a new life.

‘His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik , the Supreme Commander, issues his special pardon to a group of prison inmates convicted in various cases. An official source in the Royal Oman Police stated that those who were honored with the royal pardon reached 304 inmates, including 108 foreigners’, said Oman News Agency (ONA) in a statement.

Rulers in the GCC countries usually order to release prisoners during holy month of Ramadan and other celebrations. The practice to pardon prisoners is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties.