On Eid, Akshaya Tritiya, 24-hour curfew imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, which has seen communal clashes on the celebration of Ram Navami last month, a 24-hour curfew has been imposed on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya.

Officials in the riot-plagued city have advised people to celebrate the upcoming festivals at home. On Sunday, when the curfew has been relaxed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., people can shop for the festivals.

The festival of Eid-al-Fitr will be held on May 2 or 3 depending on the moon sighting, while Akshaya Tritiya will be held on May 3, which is considered auspicious for starting new businesses, marriages, and large investments such as gold. In light of the festivals, Khargone’s Additional Collector Sumer Singh Mujalda stated that there will be no curfew relaxation on May 2 and 3.

Mujalda further stated that no marriages would be allowed in the city on May 3. He urged people to celebrate the festivals at home, but noted that people could travel out of town on Sunday to attend marriages.