Students allege professor sought sexual favours; suspended after complaint

For allegedly making sexual advances toward girl students, a professor at a private college in Maharashtra’s Nagpur has been suspended and a police investigation has been filed against him. Students filed a complaint against the professor at the Pachpaoli police station in Nagpur, and a case was registered as a result of the complaint.

Professor Rakesh Gedam, the head of the computer science department of Dada Ramchand Bakhru Sindhu Mahavidyalaya, allegedly demanded sexual favours from his girl students in exchange for good grades, and threatened to fail them if they refused, according to the police complaint. He also inappropriately touched a few students.

The issue was raised before college authorities by Yuva Sena office bearers, the Shiv Sena’s youth wing. Following this, a number of girl students visited Gedam to file complaints. Following the claims against Professor Gedam, the university administration suspended him. He’s gone missing. The accused is being sought by the police.

The statements of three students who were allegedly targeted by Gedam have been recorded in the case, according to Sanjay Mendhe, Senior Inspector, Pachpaoali Police Station. Other victims, he said, should come forward as well.