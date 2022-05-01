Tata Motors adds two new colours to Tata Harrier

Mumbai: Tata Motors has added two new colours to its Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Harrier. Tata Harrier will now be available in the Royale Blue and Tropical Mist colours. Earlier the Tata Motors launched Kaziranga and Dark editions of Harrier.

The new Tropical Mist option receives a contrast black roof for the XZS and XZ+ trims, whilst the Royale Blue is only available in a single tone option, starting with the XT+ trim. Tata Harrier is also available in a variety of colours, including Orcus White, Calypso Red, and Daytona Grey.

Also Read: Gulf countries announce first day of Shawwal

Tata Harrier is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The engine is mated with a six-speed manual transmission. It produces 168 bhp of power and a peak torque of 250 Nm.

Tata Motors recently announced a price hike for its passenger cars. Harrier XZA AMT now costs about 20 lakhs following a price hike of Rs 9,590. Harrier XT MT, XT+ MT, XT + Dark MT, XTA+ AMT, and XTA+ Dark AMT are costlier by 13.5k.