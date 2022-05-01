The Maggi painting by a Chennai artist wows the Internet after ‘filter coffee’!

If you’re on social media, you’ve probably seen a post that appears to be a basic snapshot of a filter coffee but, upon closer scrutiny, turns out to be a painting. Now, the artist has returned and has created even another stir, this time with a picture of a packet of Maggi. The drawing was so precise that even the brand was taken aback.

Varuna Shreethar of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, stunned the internet with her mesmerizing digital art when it was discovered that it was not captured on camera but was instead painted by someone. The 21-year-old artist uploaded an old artwork of India’s favorite instant noodles on Twitter on Saturday. Similar to her earlier post, the iconic yellow box of the Nestle product with a bowl of the 2-minute noodle looked just like the packets we see in stores or at home.

Take a look at the painting here:

my old painting of maggi ? pic.twitter.com/ugCqIXqbam — V (@VforVendakka_) April 30, 2022

Maggi India quickly noticed and joined the debate as the post gained popularity. ‘This photo has definitely stolen our ‘Dil’ (heart),’ the food brand said, adding, ‘Keep displaying the #maggilove’. Touched by the company’s remark, the young artist said, ‘Maggi has been my favorite meal since I was a tiny kid, and I’m live for this complete circle moment [sic].’

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, she noted that she blends ‘hyperrealism with impressionism’ in her art and added, ‘that’s why I keep the texture so raw in the paintings. My goal is not to recreate an image. That’s why cameras exist; I wanted to make a painting that resembled something you love so much,’ she continued.