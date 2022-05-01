TRS slams BJP over commercial LPG price hike

On Sunday, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K Kavitha slammed the Union government for raising the price of commercial LPG gas cylinders. Since the price was increased by Rs 102.50, commercial LPG cylinders now cost Rs 2,355.

‘The actions and decisions of the Modi government reflect on their insensitivity towards the common man,’ Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, wrote on a tweet. She claimed that the price of commercial LPG has been increased by Rs 102, the second huge rise since the elections.

‘What does the government expect, people to shut the shops and sit at home,’ she added. Former MP Kavitha has been a vocal critic of price hikes, citing rising inflation as an example. TRS just passed a resolution seeking price control, putting an unbearable burden on the poor and middle classes. The party also took issue with the Centre’s lack of interest in resolving the price hike issue.