Turkish Airlines announces new flight service

Muscat: The national air carrier of Turkey, Turkish Airlines will operate flights connecting Antalya in Turkey to Muscat in Oman. The Airline will operate two flights per week.

It also announced that it will operate a direct nonstop flight service connecting Istanbul and Seattle in the USA from May 27.Turkish Airlines will operate four weekly flights (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday) to Seattle. It will deploy its 300-seat Boeing 787-9 aircraft for the service . Seattle is the airline’s 334th destination in 128 countries and its 12th destination in the United States.

The air carrier recently resumed its daily service to Mumbai and Delhi.