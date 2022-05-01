DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Turkish Airlines announces new flight service

May 1, 2022, 04:41 pm IST

Muscat: The national air carrier of Turkey, Turkish Airlines will operate flights connecting Antalya in Turkey to Muscat in Oman. The Airline will operate two flights per week.

It also announced that it will operate a direct nonstop flight service connecting  Istanbul and Seattle in the USA from May 27.Turkish Airlines will operate  four weekly flights (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday) to  Seattle. It will deploy its  300-seat Boeing 787-9 aircraft for the service . Seattle is the airline’s 334th destination in 128 countries and its 12th destination in the United States.

Also Read: UAE announces first day of Shawwal 

The air carrier recently resumed its daily service to Mumbai and Delhi.

Tags
shortlink
May 1, 2022, 04:41 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button