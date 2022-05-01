Uttarakhand government fixes daily limit for pilgrims for Char Dham pilgrimage

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has announced new guidelines for Char Dham Yatra. The state government has fixed the daily limit on the number of pilgrims.

As per the government order, around 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, 7,000 at Gangotri and 4,000 at Yamunotri. This arrangement has been made for 45 days.

All pilgrims participating in the pilgrimage must register on the portal operated by the Tourism Department for Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand. It is not mandatory to carry a negative test report or Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

The Char Dham Yatra will begin on May 3.