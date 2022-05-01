Vietnam opens ‘world’s longest’ glass-bottomed bridge

The unveiling of a glass-bottomed bridge dangling 150 metres (490 feet) over a lush forest in Vietnam on Friday added a new attraction for travellers. The Bach Long pedestrian bridge in northwest Son La province, which translates to ‘white dragon’, snakes over terrifying cliff sides across a stunning valley between two peaks, measuring 632 metres in length (690 yards).

The bridge’s floor is made of tempered glass developed in France, making it robust enough to carry up to 450 people at a time while providing a breathtaking view of the vegetation in the canyon far below. ‘When standing on the bridge, travellers will be able to admire the beauty of nature’, Hoang Manh Duy, a representative of the bridge’s operator said.

It is the world’s longest glass-bottomed bridge surpassing a 526-meter construction in Guangdong, China. Guinness World Records officials are likely to verify it next month. Vietnamese tourism officials are hoping to entice the visitors back after two years of the Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions.

In mid-March, the country lifted the quarantine imposed on international tourists and allowed people from 13 nations to travel for 15 days without a visa. In two weeks, Vietnam will host the Southeast Asian Games, which will bring over 10,000 athletes and sports staff from throughout the region.

Bach Long is the third glass bridge in Vietnam. ‘I hope the bridge will lure more domestic and international tourists to our area’, local resident Bui Van Thach said after walking across it.