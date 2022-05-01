Vikas Lagarpuria Gang’s 2 associates held in Delhi

Two members of the Vikas Lagarpuria gang, including a national-level boxing champion accused in a murder case, were arrested by Delhi Police. Chetan Maan alias Boxer and Dheerpal alias Dhillu alias Kana, both of New Delhi, were named as the accused. Two 32-bore pistols and four live cartridges were found in their possession by the cops.

The police received information that members of the wanted criminal Vikas Gulia alias Vikas Lagarpuria’s gang were planning to commit a crime in the capital. For this aim, they have obtained arms and ammunition from Khargone, MP. Chetan alias boxer, who was travelling to Mehrauli with the purpose to commit a crime, was arrested by the police on April 26th in South Delhi. Police set up a trap and arrested Chetan as a result of the information.

On the 28th of April, it was found that another member of the Vikas Lagarpuria gang, Dheerpal, who had jumped parole in a Najafgarh, Delhi, MCOCA case, would meet his contact near a shrine on Najafgarh Road. Dheerpal was arrested by the police at the scene.