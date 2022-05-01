Vinay Mohan Kwatra takes charge as new Foreign Secretary of India.

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, a seasoned diplomat, was named India’s next foreign secretary on Sunday, at a time when New Delhi is coping with a number of geopolitical issues, including the Ukraine crisis. Mr Kwatra, a 1988 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, took over from Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who retired on Saturday.

Before becoming India’s foreign secretary, Mr Kwatra served as the India’s envoy to Nepal. ‘Shri Vinay Kwatra assumed charge as Foreign Secretary today morning. #TeamMEA wishes Foreign Secretary Kwatra a productive and successful tenure ahead,’ Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted on Sunday.

Mr Kwatra is well-known for his experience dealing with India’s neighbours, as well as the United States, China, and Europe. He became Foreign Secretary at a time when India is coping with a number of geopolitical issues, including the Ukraine conflict, Sri Lanka’s severe economic crisis, the situation in Afghanistan, and Indo-Pacific developments.