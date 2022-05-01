‘Why Laughing Is So Good For You’; Laughter Can Help You Feel Better & Relieve Stress

WORLD LAUGHTER DAY 2022: Stress has infiltrated every aspect of our lives. Stress never leaves us alone, whether it’s at work, at home owing to family obligations, or in our personal lives. What may be the answer in such a case? On this World Laughter Day, let us examine the impact of laughter on our bodies and minds.

Laughter, according to doctors, is the best therapy for stress reduction. Whether it’s watching a sitcom, performing stand-up comedy, or simply kidding with friends, laughing is one of the most effective stress relievers. While having a good sense of humor does not equate to sipping an elixir of life and healing all health issues, research indicates that laughing has several health advantages.

Some of the short-term advantages of laughing include:

Relaxes the muscles; laughter helps relax the muscles in your body and decreases physical stress. It also boosts blood circulation.

There are also certain long-term impacts that benefit our bodies, which are as follows: