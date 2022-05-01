‘Why Laughing Is So Good For You’; Laughter Can Help You Feel Better & Relieve Stress

WORLD LAUGHTER DAY 2022: Stress has infiltrated every aspect of our lives. Stress never leaves us alone, whether it’s at work, at home owing to family obligations, or in our personal lives. What may be the answer in such a case? On this World Laughter Day, let us examine the impact of laughter on our bodies and minds.
Laughter, according to doctors, is the best therapy for stress reduction. Whether it’s watching a sitcom, performing stand-up comedy, or simply kidding with friends, laughing is one of the most effective stress relievers. While having a good sense of humor does not equate to sipping an elixir of life and healing all health issues, research indicates that laughing has several health advantages.
Some of the short-term advantages of laughing include:
- Relaxes the muscles; laughter helps relax the muscles in your body and decreases physical stress. It also boosts blood circulation.
- Stimulate organs; Laughter aids in the absorption of oxygen, stimulates your heart, lungs, and muscles, and raises endorphin levels, which aid in pain relief.
- Activate and deactivate the stress response; an increase followed by a drop in the stress response as a result of laughter might help you feel relaxed. As a result, after a nice laughter session, you feel really relaxed.
There are also certain long-term impacts that benefit our bodies, which are as follows:
- Mood improvisation; People may experience mood swings, sadness, and anxiety as a result of persistent physical problems or mental stress. Laughter can help you deal with these psychological issues and boost your self-esteem.
- Relieves pain; In the long term, if you are the type of person who laughs whenever he gets the chance, the outcome is a controlled release of endorphins that work as analgesics (the body’s natural painkillers), resulting in less pain in the body.
- Boost your immune system; the production of neuropeptides aids in the battle against sickness and enhances the immune system. It is crucial to have optimistic thinking in order to increase the production of neuropeptides; laughing helps you perceive the positives around you rather than the disadvantages.
