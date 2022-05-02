A Ukrainian evacuee describes the horrors of the Azovstal bunkers.

Natalia Usmanova felt her heart stop as Russian bombs rained down on Mariupol, sprinkling her with concrete dust. She was cowering in the labyrinth of Soviet-era bunkers far beneath the vast Azovstal steel works.
Usmanova, 37, talked to Reuters on Sunday after being evacuated from the facility, a massive complex created by Josef Stalin and designed to survive attack with a subterranean network of bunkers and tunnels.
‘I was afraid that the bunker wouldn’t be able to survive it – I was terrified,’ Usmanova said of her time underground.
‘I was panicked when the bunker started to tremble; my spouse can attest to that; I was so terrified the bunker would cave in.’
‘We haven’t seen the sun in a long time,’ she said in Bezimenne, a village in Donetsk controlled by Russia-backed rebels 30 kilometres (20 miles) east of Mariupol.
She remembered the shelters’ lack of oxygen and the horror that had grabbed the lives of those hunkered down there.
