Bengaluru receives heavy rain and hailstorm while North sizzles under unrelenting heat

While northern India is experiencing a severe heatwave, Bengaluru had heavy rain and hailstorm on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has expected ‘heavy rain’ for the next three days in the Karnataka capital.

Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar, and Hosahalli are among the areas in Bengaluru that have seen heavy rain.

Several city residents shared photos of hailstones that pelted the metropolis.

Hailstorm? in BTM layout, Bangalore? But here in JP Nagar far south, it's still sunny? Bangalore weather for you!!???????#bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/yJ4mxjxpgH — | ???????? ?? | Prajwal K | (@prajk_23) May 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the IMD predicts that the heatwave in Delhi and neighbouring portions of northwest India will begin to subside on Monday.

Heatwave conditions in isolated sections of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Kutch, and East Rajasthan are highly likely to abate after May 1.

According to the national meteorological forecasting office, on May 1 and 2, isolated sections of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and West Rajasthan may experience heatwave conditions, which are expected to pass quickly. Maximum temperatures are unlikely to vary significantly over most of Central India during the next two days and are expected to decline by 2-3 degrees Celsius after that.

The temperature in the national capital stayed over 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday, making it the second warmest April in the previous 27 years.