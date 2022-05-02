Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Keralite wins 300,000 UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: Roy Jacob, a Malayali based in Abu Dhabi has won 300,000 UAE dirhams in the electronic weekly draw of Big Ticket. Roy Jacob, an IT company employee has purchased the winning ticket with his 11 friends. They have been participating in the draw for the last five years.

‘I am a long-time resident. I have been here since 1990, and we are all very happy to win on May Day and during the Eid Al Fitr festive season.We have been purchasing Big Ticket raffles every month since 2017. We are a group of 12 people. They are all my colleagues and friends. Lowest contribution per month to buy tickets is Dh50 and some pool in Dh300 to Dh400’, said Roy.

Meanwhile, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced a new promotion named ‘The Mighty 20 Million’ promotion’. The draw will be held on June 3,2022.