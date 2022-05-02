Big Ticket Abu Dhabi launches ‘The Mighty 20 Million’

Abu Dhabi: The largest and longest-running raffle draw in the UAE, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced a new promotion. It launched ‘The Mighty 20 Million’ promotion’. The draw will be held on June 3,2022.

Big Ticket announced that, people who purchase tickets will enter the main draw of Dh20 million to be held on June 3. The second prize is Dh1 million. There is two other cash prizes of Dh100,000 and Dh50,000.

Additionally, customers who purchase cash prize tickets in May will stand a chance to win Dh500,000 in the weekly electronic draw. The cost of one Big Ticket is Dh500. People buying two tickets will get a third one for free.

People can also purchase ‘Dream Car’ tickets to win a Jeep Grand Cherokee or Maserati Ghibli. The cost of the ‘Dream Car’ ticket is Dh150. People buying two tickets will get a third one for free.