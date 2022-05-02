Eid Al Fitr 2022: An emirate in UAE bans entry of heavy trucks and buses

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has banned entry of heavy trucks and buses into the emirate. Abu Dhabi police informed that heavy-duty trucks, lorries and buses carrying more than 50 passengers will be banned on Abu Dhabi and Al Ain roads on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. The ban is imposed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and reduce accidents caused by heavy-duty vehicles.

The ban will be implemented on all roads and streets of Abu Dhabi, including the island’s entrances, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge and Al-Maqta Bridge. The police have urged drivers of heavy-duty trucks to adhere to the schedule and to contribute to making the Emirate’s roads safer during the Eid celebration.