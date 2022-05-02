Eid Al Fitr 2022: Moroccan king pardons 958 prisoners

Casablanca: Moroccan king Mohammed VI pardoned 958 prisoners. The decision was announced on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr. The list of pardoned prisoners includes 29 people jailed for terrorism related cases.

The Ministry of justice in the North-African country said that sentences of 622 prisoners were reduced. 22 received a complete release from the prison. 284 people out on bail have been pardoned as well and 191 of them will no longer have to pay court fines as part of the pardon. 23 prisoners jailed for terrorism related cases will be freed and sentence of the 6 will be reduced.