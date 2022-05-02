Eid Al Fitr 2022: UAE issues safety protocols

Dubai: The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) in the UAE has issued revised safety protocols to be followed during Eid Al Fitr celebrations. The authority urged all worshippers to wear face masks and maintain social distancing norms while attending prayers.

Also Read: Eid-al-Fitr to be celebrated across Kerala on Tuesday

All worshippers must maintain a valid green pass on the Al Hosn mobile application. Outside areas of mosques must display physical distancing stickers, along with the possibility of gathering in parks and parking lots nearing mosques.