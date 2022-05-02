Govt seeks to restore ‘Delhi cultural club’ to bygone glory!

PSK (Poorva Sanskritik Kendra) was launched in 2005 by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), which decided to establish an agency to manage and operate the facility’s hospitality facilities. PSK has the potential to become a platform for dance, music, and theatrical events, as well as art, exhibitions, symposiums, conferences, debates, workshops, food festivals, and competitions. This will promote local talent once it is operational.

PSK, according to officials, drew a large crowd in its early years and saw variegated social and cultural events organized by both government-affiliated institutions and commercial actors. Lying in neglect for a few years, PSK had lost its popularity when the Delhi government 2017 decided to restructure it and revive its socio-cultural appeal. By the time the government could rope in a private player to operate the place, the Covid-induced lockdown forced the project to be shelved again.

With the Delhi government’s focus on improving the cultural scene of Delhi through its various academies under the arts and culture department, officials said it was the right time to make PSK operational again and develop it to promote culture and provide a platform to budding artists.

‘We would like the private player to develop it as a socio-cultural center, hold conferences, seminars, and symposiums on the premises, establish and maintain libraries and information, and invite cultural leaders, scholars, scientists, and creative artists on a regular basis for the benefit of the people who live in the area,’ said a senior DSIIDC official.

Officials also stated that both restaurants on the second floor would be reserved for members, their families, and guests, while the one on the ground floor would be open to non-members. The operator will also be allowed to open and operate outlets on the ground floor for companies with at least 25 stores in the Delhi NCR, which will assist boost foot traffic at the mall.